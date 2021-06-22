NIA Arrests 2 KLF Terrorists in Murder Case of Shaurya Chakra Awardee in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday said two Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorists absconding in the 2020 murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu have been arrested. Harbhinder Singh alias 'Pinder' alias 'Dhillon' of Jeobala and Navpreet Singh alias 'Nav' of Jhamke were arrested Monday, an NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA said the case was initially registered at Bhikhiwind Police Station in Tarn Taran district of Punjab relating to the murder of Comrade Sandhu at his residence-cum-school on October 16, 2020. The NIA had re-registered the case on January 26, 2021 for a thorough investigation and has already filed a chargesheet against eight accused, the spokesperson said. The agency said the investigation has revealed that Harbhinder and Navpreet are close aides of chargesheeted accused Inderjit Singh alias "Inder", who had allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of the target, and were also actively involved in the conspiracy to kill Sandhu.

The spokesperson said both the accused were produced before an NIA Special Court in Mohali (Punjab) Tuesday and sent to a four-day remand. Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA said.

