INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

NIA Arrests 2 Persons in Pune for Alleged Links with IS-Khorasan

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The NIA team arrested two people from Kondhwa and Yerawada areas of Pune in connection with a case about activities of the Islamic State Khorasan Province.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
Share this:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons, including a woman, from Pune in Maharashtra in connection with a case pertaining to activities of the Islamic State Khorasan Province module, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

"An NIA team arrested two people from Kondhwa and Yerawada areas of Pune in connection with a case about activities of the Islamic State Khorasan Province, which is a terrorist organisation," he said while refusing to elaborate.

He said the city police provided logistical support to the NIA team.

Next Story
Loading