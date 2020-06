The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons in connection with the case of theft of certain computer hardware components from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd last year.

The accused were identified as Sumit Kumar Singh (23), resident of Munger in Bihar, and Daya Ram (22), resident of



Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. They were arrested from their houses respectively, NIA said in a statement here.



.