NIA Arrests 2014 Burdwan Bomb Blast Key Accused in Indore
In order to trap Sheikh, some of the NIA officials even posed as vegetable sellers in the Kohinoor colony, the area where Sheikh used to live on rent.
Image only for representational purpose.
Indore: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Zahirul Sheikh, key accused in the 2014 Burdwan bombing case, two days before the Independence Day from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
In order to trap Sheikh, some of the NIA officials even posed as vegetable sellers in the Kohinoor colony, the area where Sheikh used to live on rent.
The NIA has been in search of Sheikh for a long time. The sources had informed the police team about the whereabouts of Sheikh, who was working as a painter and a labourer in Indore. The NIA team performed the operation in total secrecy, without even informing the local police.
"Azad Nagar police helped the NIA team to arrest a person. The police verification of the tenant was not done as the landlord did not inform the police about it," Additional Director General of Police Varun Kapoor told the mediapersons here.
The police sources said that Sheikh has been working as a labourer in other cities for the last two years.
Zahirul Sheikh is an active member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and a close aide of Rezaul Karim. Sheikh is a key accused in the 2104 Burdwan blast in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists also died. Sheikh participated in training camps and is trained in making bombs.
It is being feared that Sheikh was in Indore to carry out some major operation. But this has not been confirmed by NIA or the police.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mika Singh's Concert in Pakistan Attended by ISI Agents, Dawood Ibrahim's Relatives
- Independence Day 2019: PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort in Land Cruiser, Ditches Range Rover
- Akshay Kumar on Connection Between His Films and Government Schemes
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm
- Twitter Marks India's 73rd Independence Day With Ashoka Chakra Emoji