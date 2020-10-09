Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Arrests 83-Year-Old Social Activist Father Stan Swamy from Ranchi

Social activist Stan Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Ranchi in Jharkhand on Thursday in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. The 83-year-old Jesuit priest had been questioned by the NIA in connection with the case in August this year.

In 2018, a police team from Maharashtra had raided his residence and seized his computer in connection with the probe into the Bhima-Koregaon case.

Swamy was reportedly taken into custody at the Bagaicha social centre where he lives. A report in Scroll quoted the activist’s colleague as saying that NIA officials were “rough and arrogant” and even failed to produce a warrant.

The case relates to an Elgar Parishad event of December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Pune, where alleged provocative speeches were made, promoting enmity between various caste groups and leading to violence resulting in loss of life and property and statewide agitation in Maharashtra.

During the investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of the CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organisers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities, an earlier PTI report quoted an NIA official as saying.

The Pune police filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the case on November 15, 2018 and February 21, 2019 respectively. The NIA took up the investigation of the case on January 24 this year.