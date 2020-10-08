NIA Arrests Business Analyst, Rice Merchant for Sending Muslim Youths to Syria to Join IS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused - a business analyst and a rice merchant - who played a very significant role in radicalisation of the members of the group and arranged funds through donations and own sources to send Bengaluru youth to Syria to join ISIS in connection with its probe into the Bengaluru Islamic State (IS) Daesh module case.

An NIA spokesperson said that it arrested Ahamed Abdul Cader, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathpuram and Irfan Nasir a resident of Karnataka's Bengaluru in connection with Bengaluru-based ISIS module case on Wednesday following searches on their residential premises. The official said that Cader is a business analyst in a bank in Chennai and Nasir is a rice merchant in Bengaluru.

The NIA registered a case on September 19 last year after certain incriminating facts emerged about a Bengaluru-based IS module during the investigation of IS Khorasan Province case. The official said that it had arrested Abdur Rahman of Bengaluru in the case.

"During his examination, names of his associates surfaced who had travelled to Syria in 2013-2014 to join ISIS. Further investigation resulted in busting of a module wherein it was revealed that accused Cader, Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir, and they had formed a group called 'Quran Circle' which radicalised gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists," the official said.

The official said that based on the revelations NIA registered a fresh case on September 19 this year under several sections of IPC, Unlawful Activities Prevantion Act against the accused persons for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organization ISIS/ISIL/Daesh and for entering into a conspiracy to radicalise and motivate Muslim youth of Bengaluru to join ISIS, and for raising funds to facilitate their travel to Syria.

"Cader, Nasir and their associates played a very significant role in radicalisation of the members of the group and arranged funds through donations and own sources for visit of Rahman and other Muslim youth of Bengaluru to Syria to join ISIS," the official said.

The official pointed out that two such youth were killed in Syria. The official also said that searches were conducted at the premises of Cader and Nasir in Gurupana Palaya and Frazer Town in Bengaluru on Wednesday. During searches, incriminating material and electronic devices have been seized. Both were produced before Special NIA Court, Bengaluru which sent them to 10 days' NIA custody.