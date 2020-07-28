NIA Arrests Delhi University Associate Professor Hany Babu in Elgar Parishad Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Delhi University professor in the Elgar Parishad case. Hany Babu, an associate professor of English in DU, was picked up from Mumbai on Tuesday.

"During investigation it was revealed that Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil was propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology," an NIA statement said.

The NIA has accused Hany Babu of conspiring with other arrested accused in the case to carry out subversive activities. He will be produced in a special NIA court in Mumbai on Wednesday where the NIA will seek further custody for questioning.

Babu is a resident of Noida and was summoned by NIA Mumbai branch for questioning. Officials said after questioning him for the last few days a decision was taken to arrest.

"During the course of questioning his association with accused Gautam Navlakha and others was established. The need for custodial interrogation was felt," an NIA officer told News18.

Officials at NIA headquarters said that Babu's residence and other places associated with him have not been searched yet but searches can be accrued out to look for incriminating evidence that might help the NIA in its investigations.

The NIA had taken over investigation in this case from Pune police in 2020 and arrested Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha.