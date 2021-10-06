NIA Arrests Former LTTE Intelligence Member From Chennai for Smuggling Arms, Drugs

The National Investigation agency (NIA) arrested on Wednesday a former member of intelligence wing of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from Chennai, Tamil Nadu for his alleged involvement in smuggling arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, and utlising the proceeds to support the revival of the Tamil militant organisation.

“Yesterday (October 5), the NIA arrested Satkunam alias Sabesan, 47, a Sri Lankan national and a former member of intelligence wing of LTTE presently residing at Valsaravakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in connection with a case for his involvement in Arms & Drug trafficking from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, and utilising the proceeds for furthering and supporting the revival of LTTE,” NIA said in a statement.

The investigation has revealed that accused Satkunam had arranged conspiracy meetings of sympathisers of LTTE in India. He had played a crucial role in routing the proceeds of drugs trafficking to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the revival of the militant organisation. Investigation in the case is still underway.

The NIA had registered Vizhinjam arms case on July 1 this year under sections of Arms Act against six Sri Lankan nationals based on the complaint of the Narcotics Control Bureau that “five AK-47 rifles and thousand rounds of 9mm ammunition were seized along with 300kg of heroin off Minicoy coast upon interception of the fishing vessel Ravihansi by the Coast Gaurd on 18.3.2021”.

