NIA Arrests Gang Member of Fake Currency Racket in West Bengal
The role of the accused had surfaced during a probe in the seizure of 239 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination having a face value of Rs. 4.78 lakh in Bhiwandi in Thane, Maharashtra, police said.
Representational Image.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested a person suspected to be involved in circulating counterfeit currency from West Bengal, officials said.
The accused, Sabir Jullur Rehman, is believed to be a part of a gang circulating counterfeit currency, they said.
Rehman, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, was wanted for his alleged role in procuring, trafficking and supplying fake currency notes, they said.
His role had surfaced during a probe in the seizure of 239 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination having a face value of Rs. 4.78 lakh in Bhiwandi in Thane, Maharashtra, they said.
The NIA had arrested six accused in the case.
It emerged during the probe that one of the wanted accused Abdul Kadir had allegedly delivered the consignment to another gang member Samir Mandal through his brother Sabir Jullur Rehman arrested Thursday.
