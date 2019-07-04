Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NIA Arrests Gang Member of Fake Currency Racket in West Bengal

The role of the accused had surfaced during a probe in the seizure of 239 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination having a face value of Rs. 4.78 lakh in Bhiwandi in Thane, Maharashtra, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIA Arrests Gang Member of Fake Currency Racket in West Bengal
Representational Image.
Loading...

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested a person suspected to be involved in circulating counterfeit currency from West Bengal, officials said.

The accused, Sabir Jullur Rehman, is believed to be a part of a gang circulating counterfeit currency, they said.

Rehman, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, was wanted for his alleged role in procuring, trafficking and supplying fake currency notes, they said.

His role had surfaced during a probe in the seizure of 239 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination having a face value of Rs. 4.78 lakh in Bhiwandi in Thane, Maharashtra, they said.

The NIA had arrested six accused in the case.

It emerged during the probe that one of the wanted accused Abdul Kadir had allegedly delivered the consignment to another gang member Samir Mandal through his brother Sabir Jullur Rehman arrested Thursday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram