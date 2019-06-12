Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NIA Arrests Gujarat Man From IGI Airport in Pak-based Terror Outfit Case

This is the fifth arrest in this case which is related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to further their nefarious activities to create unrest in India, an official said.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIA Arrests Gujarat Man From IGI Airport in Pak-based Terror Outfit Case
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man who arrived at the Delhi airport from Dubai in connection with a case linked to the banned Pakistan-based outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), a senior official said.

They said Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, a resident of Valsad district in Gujarat, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The man was "evading examination and arrest by hiding himself in Dubai, UAE for long and a look out circular (LOC) was issued by the NIA against him", the official said.

He landed in Delhi from Dubai, he said.

This is the fifth arrest in this case which is related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to further their nefarious activities to create unrest in India, the official said.

He will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, he said.

The federal probe agency had carried out country-wide raids in this case in January.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram