NIA Arrests Gujarat Man From IGI Airport in Pak-based Terror Outfit Case
This is the fifth arrest in this case which is related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to further their nefarious activities to create unrest in India, an official said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man who arrived at the Delhi airport from Dubai in connection with a case linked to the banned Pakistan-based outfit Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), a senior official said.
They said Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, a resident of Valsad district in Gujarat, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
The man was "evading examination and arrest by hiding himself in Dubai, UAE for long and a look out circular (LOC) was issued by the NIA against him", the official said.
He landed in Delhi from Dubai, he said.
He will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, he said.
The federal probe agency had carried out country-wide raids in this case in January.
