Hizbul Chief Salahuddin's Son Arrested From Kashmir in Terror Funding Case
Shakeel Yousuf, global terrorist Salahuddin's eldest son, was summoned in July this year and a non-bailable warrant was issued when he refused to appear before the agency.
File picture of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Sallahuddin's eldest son, Shakeel Yousuf, in a 2011 case pertaining to terror funding.
A spokesperson for the agency told CNN-News18 that the arrest happened this morning in Srinagar.
"In an Operation today (Thursday) morning NIA team, along with CRPF and local police, arrested Shakeel son of Syed Sallahuddin from Rambagh Srinagar," the official said.
Shakeel Yousuf was summoned in July this year and a non-bailable warrant was issued when he refused to appear before the agency.
"Shakeel was summoned thrice by NIA but he did not turn up. There are questions about foreign remittance made to his account," an official said.
Shakeel Yousuf, the eldest son of the globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, worked in the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and he is the second son of Sallahudin who has been arrested.
Last year his brother Shaheed Yousuf, an employee of Agricultural department in Kashmir, was also arrested by NIA in a terror funding case. In April 2011, NIA registered FIR alleging transfer of money from Pakistan to Kashmir using hawala channels in Delhi. The NIA believes the money was used to fund terrorism and secessionist activities in the valley.
As per NIA, Shahid was receiving funds via a US-based international wire transfer company from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, another accused in the case who is absconding and known to be based in Saudi Arabia.
The family of Sallahudin, however, allege that NIA is harassing the sons because government of India wants to put pressure on Sallahudin, who is chief of the united jihad council.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
