NIA Arrests Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Shakir Bashir Magrey Involved In Pulwama Attack

In the first major breakthrough in the Pulwama terror attack case, National Investigation Agency has arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.