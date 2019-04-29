English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Inspired' by Lanka Blasts Mastermind, ISIS Suspect Held for Planning to Carry Out Similar Attack in Kerala
The arrested has been identified as Riyas A, who has reportedly confessed to have been inspired by Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind behind the last Sunday's suicide bombings in Sri Lanka.
In this Friday, April 26, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan police officers show ISIS flag recovered from alleged hideout of militants, in Kalmunai, in Eastern Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 29-year-old Palakkad resident for allegedly conspiring to commit a terrorist act through Kasargode ISIS module.
The arrested has been identified as Riyas A, alias Riyas Aboobacker, alias Abu Dujana, who has reportedly confessed to have been inspired by Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind behind the last Sunday's suicide bombings in Sri Lanka.
He had been following Hashim's speeches/videos for more than a year, and also speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the agency said.
During interrogation, Riyas further confessed that he wanted to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala.
The NIA on Sunday raided houses of three suspects in Kerala in connection with a case concerning 15 people who left India to join the militant Islamic State group, a week after bombings in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250.
"These persons are suspected to have links with some of the accused persons in the said case who had exited India to join the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish," the NIA had said in a statement, using other names by which Islamic State is known.
