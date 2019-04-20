Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NIA Arrests Key Conspirator from Delhi in Connection with ISIS-inspired Group

With Gufran's arrest, the NIA has so far arrested 13 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NIA Arrests Key Conspirator from Delhi in Connection with ISIS-inspired Group
NIA detain people after conducting searches at two locations in connection with an Islamic state module case, in Hyderabad (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The NIA on Saturday arrested a person from Delhi in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

Mohammad Gufran, a resident of Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh (UP), formed a pro-ISIS module namely Harkat Ul Harb-e-Islam with the help of accused persons arrested earlier to wage war against the Government of India, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

He is the 13th accused to have been arrested in the case.

Gufran was one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP, the official said.

He was inspired by the ideology of the dreaded ISIS terror group which is a proscribed organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), he said.

Investigation revealed that he was instrumental in the procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP, the official said.

With Gufran's arrest, the NIA has so far arrested 13 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

Gufran will be produced before the Patiala House court on Sunday, according to the NIA official.

The case pertains to a group of pro-ISIS terrorists who formed a terror group which was engaged in acts preparatory to commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the Government of India, the official said.

The NIA has said that one Mufti Mohammed Suhail, a resident of Delhi's Jafrabad in Seelampur, was the 'Amir' (local chief) of the pro-ISIS module which mobilised funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare improvised explosive devices with his other associates, the NIA official added.

The agency has so far seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers besides recovering 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.

The ISIS-inspired group had allegedly purchased remote-controlled cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

Besides, the NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature during the searches conducted earlier.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram