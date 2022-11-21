CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Carrying Reward of Rs 5 Lakh
1-MIN READ

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Carrying Reward of Rs 5 Lakh

PTI

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 23:28 IST

Delhi, India

e had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs five lakh for information leading to his arrest. (File photo/PTI)

e had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs five lakh for information leading to his arrest. (File photo/PTI)

Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab

A most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs five lakh was arrested from the Delhi airport here, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Monday.

Kulwinderjit Singh alias "Khanpuria", who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok, the official said.

Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs five lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:November 21, 2022, 23:28 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 23:28 IST