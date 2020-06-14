NIA Arrests Telangana Praja Front VP for Aiding Activities of CPI-(M)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested the vice president of the Telangana Praja Front for allegedly aiding illegal activities of the CPI (Maoist) in the garb of organising agitations for people's cause, an official said.

Nalamasa Krishna, 41, was arrested from Khammam district of Telangana, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

Krishna, a resident of Hyderabad and the vice president of the Telangana Praja Front (TPF), had played a key role in supporting and furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist), he said.

The case was originally registered on October 8 last year in Hyderabad based on the seizure of incriminating documents and material from the residence of Maddileti alias Bandari Maddileti, the president of the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV).

Later, the NIA took over the case.

Krishna regularly visited the top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh forests and passed on their directions to Maddileti, the NIA official said.

He was instrumental in directing the frontal organisations like TPF, TVV and others to take up various agitations and activities as per the CPI (Maoist) strategy, the official said.

Under the garb of agitations for people's welfare, he misused the democratic set-up for the ulterior motive of strengthening the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist), the NIA official said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.