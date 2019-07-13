Take the pledge to vote

NIA Arrests Terror Gang Based in Tamil Nadu, Conducts Searches

The premier anti-terror agency held searches today in the premises belonging to the three accused persons located in chennai and at Nagappattinam district in connection with the case.

July 13, 2019
Chennai: The National Investigation Agency Saturday said it has busted a gang which allegedly conspired, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in the country.

The premier anti-terror agency held searches today in the premises belonging to the three accused persons located here and at Nagappattinam district in connection with the case.

Credible information said the accused men, while being within and beyond India,had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the government of India by forming the "terrorist gang Ansarulla," NIA said in a release.

"It has also been learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India," the release said.

A case was hence registered on July 9, 2019 (Tamil Nadu Ansarulla Case) against Syed Bukhari, a resident of Chennai (Accused No 1), and Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar (A-2), and Mohammed Yusuffudeen Harish Mohamed (A-3), both of whom are natives of Nagappattinam, in the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu and others, it said.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against India, and terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been slapped against them.

In Chennai, the NIA carried out searches at the house and office of Syed Mohammed Bukhari here and the homes of Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammed in Nagapattinam district.

During the searches, nine mobile phones, 15 SIM cards, 7 memory cards, 3 laptops, 5 hard discs, 6 pen drives, 2 tablets and 3 CDs/ DVDs besides documents, including magazines, banners, notices, posters and books were seized by the NIA.

The three accused persons are being questioned, the agency said.

