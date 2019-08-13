NIA Arrests Top JMB Terrorist from Madhya Pradesh in 2014 Burdwan Blast Case
Jahirul Sheikh was also involved in a number of activities of the JMB the Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation which was outlawed in 2005 in India to further its cause, the officials said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a top militant of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terror group from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the 2014 Burdwan blast case, officials said on Tuesday.
Jahirul Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal's Nadia district, had attended a number of training camps conducted by the JMB, they said.
He was also involved in a number of activities of the JMB the Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation which was outlawed in 2005 in India to further its cause, the officials said.
Seikh, a senior militant of the JMB Nadia module in West Bengal, was arrested on Sunday from Indore by the premier terror investigating agency.
He was chargesheeted in July, 2015, in the case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of the JMB to commit terrorist acts and wage war against India and Bangladesh.
He was charged under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The Burdwan case is related to the large scale conspiracy by the JMB to radicalize, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the country and Bangladesh, according to the officials.
A large number of IEDs, other explosives and handmade grenades were recovered during the investigation of the 2014 case. A total of 33 accused have been chargesheeted in the case.
Sheikh was presented before a court in Indore seeking a transit remand for producing him before the special NIA court in Kolkata.
Two persons were killed and another was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan on October 2, 2014.
