NIA Attaches 5 Properties in Multi-state Gangster-terrorist Nexus Crackdown | Exclusive

In a major crackdown on the gangsters-militant network, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached four properties in Haryana and one in Delhi. These properties belonged to gangsters working in tandem with terrorist groups and drug smugglers based in foreign countries including Pakistan and Canada.

The NIA has registered three cases to dismantle the gangsters-terrorists-drug smuggler nexus. Since August 2022, several persons, including some Kabbadi players, have been identified and booked for their alleged involvement in terror and other criminal activities, including targeted hits and extortions from leading businessmen and professionals.

Incidentally, investigations have revealed that conspiracies for several such crimes, including the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani, and Sandeep Nangal Ambia, an international Kabbadi organizer in Punjab last year, were being hatched in jails of different states and executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad.

The attachments and seizures are being done subsequent to raids conducted at 76 locations in Abohar, Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahab, Moga, Fazilka , Ludhiana, Mohali, Ferozpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Sangrur and Jalandhar Districts of Punjab; Gurugram, Yamuna Nagar, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sirsa and Jhajjar districts of Haryana; Sri Ganga Nagar, Sikar, Jodhpur and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan; Baghpat, Bareilly, Pratapgarh, Bulanshehar, Lucknow and Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh; Ujjain and Ratlam districts of Madhya Pradesh; Byculla in Mumbai; Gandhidham in Gujarat; and Dwarka, Central and Outer North Districts of Delhi-NCR.

The properties attached are ‘proceeds of terror’ which were used for hatching terror conspiracies.

The investigations have revealed that several of the criminals who were leading gangsters based in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia and were planning their crimes from foreign locations in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states. These groups were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, ‘hawala’ and extortions.

Further investigations are on to dismantle such terror networks and their funding and support infrastructure, and to identify more properties for attachment, if found to be involved in terror acts.

