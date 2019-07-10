NIA Attaches J&K Separatist Leader Asiya Andrabi's Property Over Pushing Terror Activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached women’s separatist group ‘Dukhtaran-e-Millat’ leader Asiya Andrabi’s property under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for supporting terror activities on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Katheria who is the chief investigating officer in a terror funding case attached Andradi’s Srinagar house after getting approval from the Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir.

The order allowing the property’s attachment said that the property was used to give push to terror activities, and represents proceeds of terrorism.

The investigating officer “has reason to believe that property specified in the schedule note hereunder represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used for furtherance of terrorist activities of a proscribed terrorist organization,” an NIA letter reads.

"During interrogation, Asiya Andrabi admitted she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources, for which her organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat had been organising protests by Muslim women in the Valley," the NIA said.

"Separatist Asiya Andrabi was confronted with evidence regarding the funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onward through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali," the NIA added.

According to officials, no search is being carried out.

Andrabi's family is allowed to live in the house, although, she cannot sell it till the investigation continues.

In March, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached Srinagar properties of another Kashmiri separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah for alleged involvement in terror funding.

Shah was accused of being involved in illicit activities alongside Jaish-e-Mohammed's hawala operator Mohd Aslam Wani.

Shah had confessed that he has no source of income during the investigations, after they were both arrested in 2017 in a money laundering case.