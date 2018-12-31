5 Detained as NIA Conducts Fresh Searches in Delhi, Days After Uncovering 'IS-inspired' Terror Module

Five people were detained as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at several places in Delhi and questioned a few people in connection with its probe into the new Islamic State module of Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, officials said.An official said the IS flags were recovered from the men in a joint operation by the NIA and special cell. The agency had carried out searches at few places in East Delhi's Jafarabad area on Sunday and also questioned few suspects.The counter-terror probe agency's action comes four days after it arrested 10 people, including the group head Mufti Mohammad Suhail, as they were allegedly planning terror attacks targeting some political personalities and security establishments as well as crowded places in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).The NIA had on December 26 carried out searches at over 17 places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Lucknow, Meerut and Hapur. It had recovered a country-made rocket launcher, 12 pistols, 112 alarm clocks, 100 mobile phones, 135 SIM cards, many laptops and various electronic gadgets, besides recovering 150 rounds of ammunition during the searches.The NIA had also seized 25 kg of explosive material, such as potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, sulphur, sugar material paste, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, knife, sword, IS-related literature and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.Besides Suhail, the NIA arrested Saeed, 28, Raees Ahmed, Saqib Iftekar, 26 and Mohammad Irshad from Amroha. Among the other accused are Anas Yunus, 24, a B Tech student of Amity University in Noida, Rashid Zafar Raq, 23, Zubair Malik, 20 and his brother Zaid Malik, 22 and Mohammad Azam, 35, from Delhi's Jafarabad area.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.