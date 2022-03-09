State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
NIA Conducts Multiple Raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District

NIA sources said these raids started early in the day at many places in the Pattan area. (Representational pic: AFP)

Further details would be shared with the media after the conclusion of the raids.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths conducted multiple raids on Wednesday in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

NIA sources said these raids started early in the day at many places in the Pattan area.

“Among the places being raided presently are the residences of former Jamaat-e-Islami district presidents, Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer", sources said, adding that further details would be shared with the media after the conclusion of the raids.

first published:March 09, 2022, 10:29 IST