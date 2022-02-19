NIA Conducts Multiple Searches in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan's Jodhpur Related to Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection to Rajasthan and J&K conspiracy case. The searches were conducted simultaneously in districts Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam, Ganderbal of Jammu & Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

The raids were said to be related to conspiracy hatched both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K, and other major cities including Delhi. Cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc were allegedly involved in the conspiracies.

Various incriminating materials such as digital devices, sim cards, digital storage devices, documents etc. have been seized from the searched premises.

The terrorists and cadres of the aforementioned banned organisations have been involved in several terrorist acts and killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, thereby unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir.

Investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations, who have been providing logistical and material support to active terrorist cadres their organisations.

