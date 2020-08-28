INDIA

NIA Conducts Search in Suspect's House in Gujarat in Case Involving Pakistan's ISI Handlers

During the search at Rajakbhai Kumbhar's house, incriminating documents were seized.(Image for representation.)

During investigation, it was revealed that Rashid was in contact with defence or ISI handlers in Pakistan and visited the neighbouring country twice.

The NIA has conducted a search at the house of a suspect in Gujarat in connection with a case involving Pakistan's ISI handlers. The search was conducted on Thursday at the house of Rajakbhai Kumbhar in West Kutch.

The case pertains to an FIR registered on January 19 at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station on the arrest of Mohammad Rashid of Chandoli district's Mughalsarai. The NIA re-registered the case on April 6 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During investigation, it was revealed that Rashid was in contact with defence or ISI handlers in Pakistan and visited the neighbouring country twice. He had transmitted photographs of sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan.

Kumbhar had transferred Rs 5,000 through Paytm to the account of one Rizwan, which was further handed over Rashid. The amount was remitted to Rashid by Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied to them by the former.

During the search at Kumbhar's house, incriminating documents were seized. Further investigation in the case is underway.

