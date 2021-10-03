NIA Conducts Searches at 9 Locations at Premises of Suspected LoC Traders in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The National Investigation Agency, along with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police, the CRPF and the ITBP, on Sunday conducted searches at nine locations in Poonch district at the premises of the suspected LoC traders in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

“The case was registered on 09.12.2016 by NIA under Section 17 of UA(P) Act, 1967. LoC Trade was started in the year 2008 as a part of confidence-building measure between J&K and PoK. The trade was based on barter system and third party origin goods were not allowed," NIA said.

The agency has said that probe revealed that some of the traders diverted the surplus to terror organisations while others are suspected to have links/connections with proscribed terrorist organizations.

“The instant case is related to the large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California Almonds (badam-giri) and other items via the Cross LoC Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri, District Baramulla and Chakkan-Da-Bag, District Poonch. These funds were purportedly being used for fomenting terrorism/separatism in Jammu & Kashmir," NIA said in a press statement.

During the searches conducted today, documents, digital devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the suspects, the NIA said.

