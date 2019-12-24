Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

NIA Conducts Searches in Delhi and Nagaland in Terror Funding of Naga Insurgent Group

On December 20, the premier investigation agency re-registered a case under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for terror financing of NSCN (IM).

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIA Conducts Searches in Delhi and Nagaland in Terror Funding of Naga Insurgent Group
Representative image. (Credits: Rajeev Bhattacharyya)

New Delhi: The NIA on Monday conducted searches in Delhi and Dimapur in Nagaland at the houses of an accused in connection with the terror funding of Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM).

The houses belonged to Alemla Jamir, wife of Pungting Shirmrang alias James Jamir who is a member of the Steering Committee of NSCN (IM) and also a relative of Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN(IM), an NIA official said in a statement.

On December 20, the premier investigation agency re-registered a case under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for terror financing of NSCN (IM), he said.

Alemla is alleged to be working for NSCN (IM) and was detained at Domestic Airport T-1, New Delhi, with a cash of Rs 72 lakh by the Income Tax officials on December 17, the official said.

Later, she was arrested by the Special Cell on the same day, he added.

The case relates to the terror funding of NSCN (IM) wherein funds were being taken by cash courier Alemla from Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of Icrak Muivah, the wife of Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN (IM), the NIA official said.

The searches conducted at the houses of Alemla led to the recovery of four bullet proof jackets, 28 prohibited ammunition of 7.62, 9MM and 12 bore, one drone along with batteries, seven bottles of expensive foreign liquor, uniform articles of Naga Army, pistol holsters, magazine pouches, prohibited wildlife articles, incriminating diaries, photographs, digital devices including Chinese smart phones, video recorder, spy cam, sony hard disk, pen drives, memory cards, recorded audio cassettes and a laptop, he said.

Certain incriminating documents and insurgency-related literature have also been recovered during the searches, the official added.

On Monday, a special NIA Court sent Alemla to five days' police custody, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram