NIA Conducts Searches in Delhi as Part of Probe into Pak-linked Terror Funding Module
The searches were conducted at the office premises and residence of Hilal Ahmed Rather in Lajpat Nagar.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday conducted searches here in connection with its probe into a terror funding module linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Hafeez Saeed's Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), according to an official statement.
The searches were conducted at the office premises and residence of Hilal Ahmed Rather in Lajpat Nagar, it said.
Rather hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Rs 18 lakh in cash, six mobile phones, SIMs and several incriminating documents were seized during the searches, the NIA said in the statement.
The federal agency had in July this year filed a case to probe the terror funding module.
Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore-based organisation established by terrorist outfit Jamat-ud-Dawa.
It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a terror organisation proscribed under anti-terrorism law.
Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation was also designated as a terrorist entity by the US in 2010.
During the probe, it emerged that one Mohammad Salman, a resident of Nizamuddin, was in regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistani national, who in turn is connected with the deputy chief of Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, it said.
The accused person has been receiving funds, being sent by FIF operators and his associates, through hawala operators to further their nefarious activities and create unrest in India and carry out terrorist activities, the NIA said.
Total three accused persons have been arrested in this case so far Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Salim, both residents of Delhi, and Sajjad Ahmad Wani of Srinagar.
