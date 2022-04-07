NIA Conducts Searches in J&K in TRF Terror Recruitment Case

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at nearly a dozen places linked to The Resistance Front (TRF) terror group in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, days after its announced cash rewards of Rs 10 lakh each on information leading to the arrest of its four cadres.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Budgam and Kulgam districts in connection with a case related to radicalising, recruiting and motivating the youth to effect violent activities by TRF commander Sajad Gul and others, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The spokesperson said the locations searched included the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar, against whom the NIA had recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh. Besides Dar of Redwani Payeen in Kulgam, the reward was declared against Gul of Srinagar and two Pakistani nationals — Saleem Rehmani alias 'Abu Saad' of Nawab Shah in Sindh and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur.

The four terrorists are wanted by the NIA in connection with the case registered last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA said the searches were carried out at six locations in Srinagar, two in Baramulla, one each in Awantipora (Pulwama), Budgam and Kulgam districts.

The spokesperson said Gul, along with his associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, has been recruiting individuals (Over Ground Workers) to do reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and TRF. During the searches, the spokesperson said, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices and documents were seized.

The NIA said investigation into the case was underway.

