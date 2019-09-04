Take the pledge to vote

NIA Constable, Pantry Staff Arrested for Stealing Fake Currency from Office Storeroom

"The accused were stealing the currency thinking it was genuine, it turned out to be fake Indian currency,' officials told News18.

Arunima | CNN-News18Arunima24

Updated:September 4, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: A National investigation agency (NIA) constable and a pantry staff were arrested for stealing fake currency from its office. The accused entered the storeroom by breaking through the AC vent.

Top Home Ministry officials told that a police case was registered and the currency is recovered. "This person was stealing the currency thinking it was genuine, it turned out to be fake Indian currency," the official told News18.

NIA in a statement said, "An exhibit containing fake currency was stolen from NIA Malkhana last week by one constable and a pantry staff. The stolen exhibit was recovered soon thereafter. Appropriate legal action was taken in the matter. Delhi Police has registered a case and arrested both the accused."

On April 29, NIA had arrested two people in connection with a Fake Indian currency note case in Gurgaon. Sources say the currency seized from the duo was kept in the malkhana of the NIA.

The constable allegedly conspired with private individuals to enter the malkhana by breaking through the AC vent. Officials said the theft was discovered when the investigating team realised that the currency which was to be presented in court as evidence was missing. Security officers scanned the CCTV cameras around and the identity of the accused was revealed subsequently.

This is the second case in which an NIA personnel has been accused of corruption. The agency has earlier transferred three officials after a businessman alleged that the officials were extorting money and threatening to implicate him in terror funding case. The NIA has ordered an internal inquiry into the matter.

