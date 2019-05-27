NIA Court Convicts Four Members of Bodo Insurgent Group for 2014 Attack in Kokrajhar

Four members of Bodo insurgent group NDFB(S) were convicted by a special NIA court in Guwahati on Monday for a terror attack in Assam's Kokrajhar district in 2014 in which five tribals were killed, officials said.Bina Basumatary, Jayanta Mushahary, Dwithai Basumatary and Khanda Daimary were sentenced to five years imprisonment and a fine was imposed on each of them, an NIA spokesperson said here."?The case pertains to the terrorist attack on 23.12.2014 by NDFB(S) cadres upon innocent people of Pakiriguri village under Serfanguri Police Station in Kokrajhar district of Assam, in which five adivasis were killed and another five sustained grievous injuries due to indiscriminate firing by the terrorist group," he said.He said one of the accused Gautam Mahalia had earlier pleaded guilty in April 2019."He was sentenced to 4.5 years. Trial against 10 other accused persons who are in judicial custody will continue," the spokesperson said.