NIA Court Convicts IS Terrorist Who Returned to India from Iraq

A special NIA court on Friday convicted Islamic State terrorist Subahani Haja Mohideen, one of the few who returned to India after joining the terror outfit, in connection with the ISIS Omar Al-Hindi module case. An NIA spokesperson said that Mohideen, 35, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, was convicted under several sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on September 28.

The anti-terror probe agency had registered a case on October 1, 2016, based on credible information that certain youth had entered into a conspiracy and were making preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India in order to further the objectives of proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daesh.

After registering the case, the NIA carried out searches on October 3 in same year at his house which led to seizure of incriminating material indicating his travel to the theatre of conflict in West Asia. Mohideen was arrested on October 5.

During investigation, it was that Mohideen had exited India in April 2015 and joined the Islamic State in Iraq, where he had fought for the proscribed terrorist organisation, the official said.

"In September 2015, he returned to India and continued activities in support of the terrorist organisation.A He had also attempted to procure explosive material from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu to make IEDs," the official said.

The official said that after thorough and comprehensive investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Mohideen on March 29, 2017.

During his custody, Mohideen was also questioned by French investigators in December 2018 as he was in touch with one of the 2015 Paris attack terrorists.