NIA Court Frames Terror Charges Against Five in RSS Man Murder Case

A NIA court on Tuesday framed charges against five people accused of killing RSS worker Rudresh on October 16, 2016.The court said that all five accused — Irfan Pasha, Wasim Ahmed, Mohammed Sadiq, Mohammed Muzeeb Ulla and Asim Sheriff — must face trial on charges of murder and terrorist act as defined by the Section 16 (1) (a) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The court said it will fix the date of trial on January 27.Rudresh was hacked to death while he was returning from RSS’ Vijayadashami procession.Asim Sheriff is named as the chief conspirator, while the other four are accused of killing Rudresh with a machete.The NIA had submitted in its investigation that the five men had assembled at the home of SDPI leader Abdur Rehman and undergone indoctrination, two months before the murder.The probe agency said they were motivated by videos of communal riots shown to them and wanted to kill at least two RSS workers to instill fear.The NIA said in its chargesheet that they were members of the PFI who had ganged up to indulge in this terrorist activity.Some of the accused told the court they were not connected to the case. Defence counsel Mohammed Tahir also told the court that an appeal, in this case, is pending in the High Court, and is reserved for orders.The NIA court went ahead with framing of charges as there was no stay on its proceedings.