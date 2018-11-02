English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIA Court Issues Non-bailable Warrants Against Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin
The two mobilised Pakistan-trained terrorists and pushed them into India in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from India, the agency said.
File photo of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed.
Loading...
New Delhi: A special NIA court has issued non-bailable warrants against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin for their involvement in terror funding activities, officials said on Friday.
"NIA approached the special NIA court for issuing non-bailable warrants against the above accused for their active involvement in terror funding for creating unrest in the Kashmir valley and other parts of India," NIA's spokesperson said.
The two mobilised Pakistan-trained terrorists and pushed them into India in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from India, the agency said.
The NIA has already filed charge sheet in the instant case on January 18 against 12 accused people including Saeed and Salahuddin.
The probe agency had filed the 12,794-page charge sheet against Saeed and Salahuddin for conspiring to wage war against the government (Section 121 of Indian Penal Code) by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the NIA, the case was registered on May 30, 2017 and the first arrests made on July 24 last year.
The agency said that during the course of investigation, its teams conducted searches at over 60 locations spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi and seized over 950 incriminating documents and over 600 electronic devices.
Over 300 witnesses were examined during the probe, it said.
The NIA said the scrutiny and analysis of the documents and digital devices established that the accused Hurriyat leaders, the terrorists and the stone-pelters were carrying out terrorist attacks and orchestrating violence in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of their "well-planned" criminal conspiracy.
It said that conspiracy was hatched with active support, connivance and funding from terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and its agencies to achieve their objective of secession of the Jammu and Kashmir by waging war against the Indian government.
"NIA approached the special NIA court for issuing non-bailable warrants against the above accused for their active involvement in terror funding for creating unrest in the Kashmir valley and other parts of India," NIA's spokesperson said.
The two mobilised Pakistan-trained terrorists and pushed them into India in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from India, the agency said.
The NIA has already filed charge sheet in the instant case on January 18 against 12 accused people including Saeed and Salahuddin.
The probe agency had filed the 12,794-page charge sheet against Saeed and Salahuddin for conspiring to wage war against the government (Section 121 of Indian Penal Code) by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the NIA, the case was registered on May 30, 2017 and the first arrests made on July 24 last year.
The agency said that during the course of investigation, its teams conducted searches at over 60 locations spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi and seized over 950 incriminating documents and over 600 electronic devices.
Over 300 witnesses were examined during the probe, it said.
The NIA said the scrutiny and analysis of the documents and digital devices established that the accused Hurriyat leaders, the terrorists and the stone-pelters were carrying out terrorist attacks and orchestrating violence in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of their "well-planned" criminal conspiracy.
It said that conspiracy was hatched with active support, connivance and funding from terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and its agencies to achieve their objective of secession of the Jammu and Kashmir by waging war against the Indian government.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- LIVE Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Malik Departs, Pak Still in Control
- Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
- Manchester City, PSG Among Clubs That Clashed With UEFA on Financial Fair Play
- Malaika Arora Left a Compliment on Arjun Kapoor's Photo and It's Dripping Love
- 15 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved Why He is Called the King of Bollywood
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...