NIA Court Charges Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi, 8 Others With 'Inciting Mob, Conspiracy Against India'

A special designated NIA court in South Kashmir framed charges against Asiya Andrabi, chief of banned separatist organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat, and two of her close associates Nahida Nasreen and Sufi Fehmida.

Special designated judge Javed Alam chargesheeted nine persons, including Andrabi, Nasreen and Fehmida associated with Dukhtaran-e-Millat under an FIR registered in Anantnag. They were charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy against the country, stoning and damaging public property and inciting people, especially youth and college students.

Andrabi and her two associates are at present lodged in Tihar Jail, and the charges were framed through videoconferencing.

It should be noted that NIA special court indicted the accused in this case after a period of about three years. Under the chargesheet, Andrabi and eight others are charged with disturbing law and order. The chargesheet states that Andrabi and other accused conspired together and led a mob equipped with stones.

