Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NIA Court Says Can’t Stop Pragya Thakur From Contesting Polls, It’s Election Commission’s Job

Nisar Bilal, whose son Sayyed Ahmed had died in the terror attack, had moved the court last week, urging the court to stop Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from contesting as the trial against her is still pending.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NIA Court Says Can’t Stop Pragya Thakur From Contesting Polls, It’s Election Commission’s Job
BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur gestures while addressing a party workers' meeting in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: A special NIA court on Wednesday declined to bar Malegaon Blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from contesting the Lok Sabha election, saying it does not have the power to do so and the decision should be taken by the Election Commission.

“In the ongoing elections, this court does not have any legal powers to prohibit anyone from contesting elections. It is job of electoral officers to decide. This court can't stop the accused number 1 from contesting elections. This application is negated,” judge VS Padalkar said.

Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 blasts that led to the death of six people and wounded over a 100, has been fielded by the BJP from Bhopal to take on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Her candidature is being seen as an attempt to further polarise the election.

Nisar Bilal, whose son Sayyed Ahmed had died in the terror attack, had moved the court last week, urging the court to stop her from contesting as the trial against her is still pending.

Thakur is currently out on bail on health grounds, a fact pointed out by the petitioner, who argued that she has also not appeared before the court due to her ill-health, but is still campaigning in Bhopal.

The National Investigation Agency, in its reply to the plea, had said that it had not found sufficient evidence to prosecute her in the case, and it would not want to comment on whether she should contest elections as that is outside its jurisdiction and unrelated to the case.

Thakur had dismissed the petition as “frivolous” and “filed for the sake of publicity”, and told the court that there was no provision in law that could stop her from contesting the polls. The court had last year in October framed terror and murder charges against her and rejected her plea to discharge her from the case.

The BJP has defended its decision to give a ticket to the blast accused, with party leaders like its chief Amit Shah saying that she was framed in false cases by those who had coined the term "Hindu terror" and indulged in vote bank politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that fielding Thakur was a symbolic answer to all those who labeled the “rich Hindu civilization as terrorist” and asserted that “this symbol will prove costly for the Congress”.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram