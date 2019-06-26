NIA Defuses Two Live Bombs Near Bengaluru After Arrested 'Militant' Reveals Deadly Mission
The police with the help of NIA found two live bombs in Ramanagaram district and defused them. They believe that Rehman’s associates might be on a few more mission in other parts of the state.
Police and NIA teams defuse two live bombs on the outskirts of Bengaluru
Bengaluru: A suspected Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen militant arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday admitted that he was involved in planting two bombs in Ramanagaram area, following which police officers rushed to the spot and successfully defused the explosives.
The NIA had arrested Habibur Rehman from Doddaballapur on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday. Based on information provided by Rehman, the investigating agencies in Kolkata and Bengaluru along with local police searched and found the bombs concealed in a stormwater drain at Tipunagar in Ramanagar district.
A bomb disposal squad accompanied them, police said, adding that the bombs were defused soon. Police officers believe that Rehman's associates might be on a few more mission in other parts of the state.
Ramanagaram police along with the NIA and Internal Security Division are conducting searches across the city. Bomb squad, dog squad and other investigation agencies are also active on the spot to apprehend five accused.
Rehman, who was wanted in Burdwan blast in West Bengal and Bodhgaya blast, was among the eight suspects police was on a lookout for. Three were arrested earlier, while Rehman became the fourth arrest.
Two years ago, another terror suspect, Muneer was arrested by Delhi police from Ramanagaram. NIA is investigating the links between Muneer and Rehman and the live bomb trail.
The NIA produced him before a local magistrate and took him to Kolkata NIA custody through transit warrant.
