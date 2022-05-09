NIA Detains Salim Khalil, Aide & Brother-in-law of Gangster Chhota Shakeel, After Multiple Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday detained Salim Khalil, the brother-in-law and aide of gangster Chotta Shakeel, sources said.

Khalil, also known as Salim Fruit has visited Pakistan four times in the last few years, they said. His statement was also recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case involving Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik.

Khalil is closely associated with Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parker’s aides, and was also allegedly involved in various hawala transactions.

The NIA has confiscated multiple financial documents from him, sources said.

News18 had earlier reported that the NIA had raided over 20 locations in Mumbai and unearthed a plot to target eminent personalities and trigger violence across the country.

Drug smugglers, real estate managers of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and hawala operators were among those raided across locations in Parel, Goregaon and Santa Cruz. The NIA has been keeping an eye on the D-Company, which is a banned terrorist organisation under the UN.

Salim Sayyed, whose home was raided by the agency on Grant Road, East, was also apprehended and transferred to the NIA office on Peddar Road, News18 had reported.

It was reported that the D-Company has developed a specific section for “creating dread in the minds of the people of India by assaulting renowned figures in India including political leaders, businessmen, and others by employing explosive/firearms and other lethal weapons."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.