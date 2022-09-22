NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: Outfit Chairman Salam Among 106 Held in 13 States for 'Supporting Terror'; Kerala, Andhra in Focus

Live now
NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the “largest ever” investigation process “till date”. The Read More
Bihar | National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at PFI office in Purnia
NIA is conducting searches at locations linked to PFI across 10 states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam. pic.twitter.com/0jAOAcoRrM
106 PFI leaders have been arrested across 13 states as part of the joint searches conducted by NIA, ED and state police.
Security in Karnataka was tightened as ED, NIA conducted raids at PFI offices. Karnataka police detained protesting PFI and SDPI workers in Mangaluru.
A senior police official told ANI that, last night Assam police & NIA jointly launched op in the Hatigaon area, Guwahati & detained 9 persons across the state linked with PFI.
Tamil Nadu | NIA is conducting searches at 8 places in the Madurai city area including Villapuram, Gomatipuram, and Kulamangalam. pic.twitter.com/WxKihAMayW
Karnataka | PFI and SDPI workers protest against NIA raid in Mangaluru
NIA is conducting searches at multiple locations in various states pic.twitter.com/4Pl2Tj8oar
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | Four PFI leaders taken into custody by NIA; ED raid completed at PFI offices & leaders’ residences.
PFI chairman OMA Salam, Kerala state chief CP Mohammed Basheer, national secy VP Nazarudheen & national council member Prof P Koya taken into custody. https://t.co/ofDeGlNMJH
As the NIA and ED raided PFI offices and homes of leaders across 13 states, several leaders and workers, including PFI Chairman OMA Salam, have been detained.
The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states.
The PFI, in a statement, said the “raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided”. “We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the outfit said.
The ED during investigation analysed more than 600 domestic contributors and their bank accounts and also looked at accounts of more than 2,600 beneficiaries. The agency has found that many of these accounts were bogus and people on ground were not found during physical verification, the agency stated.
One of the beneficiary of this money was Anshad Baseudeen. He was arrested by UP ATS with IED’s, pistol and live cartridges. PFI has transferred Rs. 3.5 lakh from the account of PFI. This shows PFI was involved in terror activities, the ED stated in the charge-sheet.
Baffled by the surprise raids, PFI general secretary A Abdul Sattar said, “The midnight raids in the houses of Popular Front leaders is the latest example of atrocities by the state.”
Earlier on Monday, the NIA had carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Over 40 locations linked to PFI were raided, following which four people were detained. Reports had stated that the NIA also seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and cash worth over Rs 8 lakh.
