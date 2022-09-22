CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#CongressPolls#IndvsAus
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: Outfit Chairman Salam Among 106 Held in 13 States for 'Supporting Terror'; Kerala, Andhra in Focus

Live now

Auto Refresh

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: Outfit Chairman Salam Among 106 Held in 13 States for 'Supporting Terror'; Kerala, Andhra in Focus

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the 'largest ever' investigation process 'till date'

News18.com | September 22, 2022, 09:35 IST
NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE: Protest outside PFI chairman OMA Salam's residence in Kerala as police, NIA and ED arrive to conduct raid.

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the “largest ever” investigation process “till date”. The Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Sep 22, 2022 09:35 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: NIA Conducts Searches at PFI Office in Punia, Bihar

Sep 22, 2022 09:32 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: NIA Conducting Searches at Locations Linked to PFI in Maharashtra

Sep 22, 2022 09:24 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: 106 Leaders Arrested Across 13 States

106 PFI leaders have been arrested across 13 states as part of the joint searches conducted by NIA, ED and state police.

Sep 22, 2022 09:23 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: Security in Karnataka Tightened

Security in Karnataka was tightened as ED, NIA conducted raids at PFI offices. Karnataka police detained protesting PFI and SDPI workers in Mangaluru.

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: Security in Karnataka Tightened
Photo: ANI
Sep 22, 2022 09:19 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: 9 Persons Detained in Assam

A senior police official told ANI that, last night Assam police & NIA jointly launched op in the Hatigaon area, Guwahati & detained 9 persons across the state linked with PFI.

Sep 22, 2022 09:14 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: NIA Searching 8 Locations in Madurai

Sep 22, 2022 09:11 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: PFI and SDPI Workers Stage Protest in Mangaluru

Sep 22, 2022 09:07 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: 4 Leaders in Kerala Taken into Custody

Sep 22, 2022 09:05 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: PFI Chairman OMA Salam Detained, Residence Searched

As the NIA and ED raided PFI offices and homes of leaders across 13 states, several leaders and workers, including PFI Chairman OMA Salam, have been detained.

Sep 22, 2022 09:00 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: NIA Says Raids Taking Place at Premises of People Involved in Terror Ops

The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states.

Sep 22, 2022 08:59 IST

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: nearly 100 detained over 'support to terrorism'

The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the “largest ever” investigation process “till date”.

Read more

agency also detained the outfit’s chairman OMA Salam.

The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states.

The PFI, in a statement, said the “raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided”. “We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the outfit said.

The ED during investigation analysed more than 600 domestic contributors and their bank accounts and also looked at accounts of more than 2,600 beneficiaries. The agency has found that many of these accounts were bogus and people on ground were not found during physical verification, the agency stated.

One of the beneficiary of this money was Anshad Baseudeen. He was arrested by UP ATS with IED’s, pistol and live cartridges. PFI has transferred Rs. 3.5 lakh from the account of PFI. This shows PFI was involved in terror activities, the ED stated in the charge-sheet.

Baffled by the surprise raids, PFI general secretary A Abdul Sattar said, “The midnight raids in the houses of Popular Front leaders is the latest example of atrocities by the state.”

Earlier on Monday, the NIA had carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Over 40 locations linked to PFI were raided, following which four people were detained. Reports had stated that the NIA also seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and cash worth over Rs 8 lakh.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

More News

TAGS