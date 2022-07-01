NIA Examining If Amravati Murder Was Hate Killing, Likely to Take Over

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is examining the Amravati suspected hate killing case, in which businessman Umesh Kolhe’s throat was slit on June 21, similar to the June 28 Udaipur tailor case.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death inside his shop by two men, allegedly for a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

According to a top-level NIA official, the investigators are examining the case, and if need be, they will take over the case to connect the dots.

Sources also confirmed to News18 that the NIA was in touch with the Maharashtra Police to get the details.

The agency, which only deals with terror cases, will also look into the terror angle and if there was a conspiracy to disturb the law and order situation in the country.

Evidence has emerged that in the Udaipur case, the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based persons through social media groups.

It is suspected that in the Amravati case too, a well-planned conspiracy was hatched, as the deceased showed support for Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The police have, so far, arrested five people in connection with the murder of the Amravati businessman. The agency will check if there is any pattern and link between the cases.

Was there a bigger conspiracy hatched by terror outfits based in Pakistan?

THE AMRAVATI CASE

Kolhe was attacked by three bike-borne men when he was returning from his medical shop on his scooter. Kolhe’s son Sanket and his wife were behind him on another bike when the incident took place.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | Accused in Udaipur Beheading Case Linked to ISIS: Sources to News18

He was immediately taken to hospital by his son where the doctors declared him dead.

DIDN’t Take Rs 35,000 in his bag

While earlier it was suspected that the motive behind the killing was robbery, primary investigation found that at the time of the attack, Kolhe was carrying Rs 35,000 in a bag, but the attackers did not touch it.

ALSO READ | Udaipur Killing: NIA Registers FIR Under UAPA, Autopsy Finds 26 Cuts on Victim’s Body

They simply left the place after killing Kolhe, similar to the Udaipur case.

The police have constituted a four-special team to investigate the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.