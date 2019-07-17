NIA Files Case Against Arunachal Govt Officials For Acting as NSCN(IM) Conduits

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case on officials of the Arunachal Pradesh government in connection with its probe into alleged funding of terror groups like the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM).

An official told News18, “The Central government has received information regarding registration of an FIR dated June 29, registered at Dibrugarh Police Station in Assam. A vehicle bearing Arunachal registration was intercepted and four persons were held under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Cash worth Rs 15 lakh was also seized.”

On June 29, an NSCN (IM) operative, identified as Khemphai Wangsu, who used to work as a tax collector for the outfit, and Muhammad Kazimuddin, who worked as a driver, were nabbed.

Following Wangsu’s lead, four more persons were arrested from Arunachal Pradesh along with Rs 15 lakh cash. Three of them were engineers of the rural works department, identified as Wangpan Wangsu, Likha Oma, Lostrang and a lower division clerk, Tensin Norbu.

On June 27, three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly carrying arms and ammunition from near Mohanbari in Dibrugarh during a joint operation. Army uniform, two AK-56 rifles and other equipment were seized from the accused who hailed from Arunachal Pradesh.

Last year, three Nagaland government officials were arrested by the NIA in connection with illegal collection of money from other government officials on behalf of the NSCN (Khaplang) faction.