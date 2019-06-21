NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 10 in Amroha, Delhi Terror Module Case
The National Investigation Agency said that the group was self-financed and self-radicalised after going through insidious material online.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against 10 suspects in a case involving a terror module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar listed the matter for consideration on July 4.
The charge sheet was filed under various provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused, including Mohammed Suhail, a mufti in a seminary in Amroha.
Suhail along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz formed a terror module inspired by the ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-harb-e-Islam, the NIA said in its over 5,000-page charge sheet.
The agency said that the group was self-financed and self-radicalised after going through insidious material online.
Last December, the NIA along with the police of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi carried out searches in Amroha, Delhi and other parts of the country.
During the probe it was found that the plan was to carry out explosions and 'fidayeen' strikes at crowded places in and around Delhi, the NIA had said, adding that the terror group was at an advanced stage of bomb making as during raids, 25 kg of explosives, a country made rocket launcher, 12 pistols and 112 clocks to work as timers.
Faiz was arrested in April and he was the person who arranged weapons and had even gone to Tral, Rajouri and Bandipora last year to "learn" weapons training from militant, the agency had said.
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh’s Release Postponed after Baahubali Producers File Complaint Over Unpaid Dues
- Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
- Shilpa Shetty Makes Yoga The Fitness Mantra For Fans
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s