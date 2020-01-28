Take the pledge to vote

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Four NSCN-IM Cadres for Killing Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh

In June last year, the NIA had registered a case related to the ambush on convoy of Tirong Aboh, MLA from Khonsa constituency, and others on May 21, 2019, in Tirap district by armed cadres of NSCN (IM).

January 28, 2020
Itanagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four cadres of separatist group NSCN (IM) at a court near here for killing a legislator from Arunachal Pradesh in an ambush in which 10 other people also lost their lives, the agency said.

The charge sheet was filed against Luckin Mashangva, Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi under different sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement.

In June last year, the probe agency had registered a case related to the ambush on convoy of Tirong Aboh, MLA from Khonsa constituency, and others on May 21, 2019 near Pansum Thong village in Tirap district by armed cadres of NSCN (IM), it said.

The convoy was moving towards Khonsa from Dibrugarh in Assam. In the attack, three persons sustained injuries.

"Investigation has established that members of the terrorist group of NSCN(IM) conspired to commit the terrorist act of killing of Tirong Aboh, MLA Khonsa and 10 others. Investigation further established that the terrorist act was a result of larger conspiracy due to opposition by MLA, Khonsa of anti-development and extortion activities of NSCN(IM) in Tirap district," the statement said.

Investigation has revealed that the members of NSCN(IM) faction led by self-styled 'major general' Absolom, who is an absconding accused in the instant case, along with Mashangva, Josaham and Jenpi formed a terrorist group which was financed by Sharma to execute this act, it said.

NSCN(IM) cadres had on an earlier occasion threatened the MLA and his supporters for their opposition to criminal activities of the group, the probe agency said.

In pursuance of this conspiracy, on May 21, 2019, the members of this group fired with sophisticated weapons in the ambush leading to the death of 11 people and injuries to three, it said.

