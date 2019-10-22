Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Naxal Outfit's Chief, 10 Cadres in Terror Financing Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has slapped charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion, forgery, and stringent provisions of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the accused.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Naxal Outfit's Chief, 10 Cadres in Terror Financing Case
Representative image.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against 11 members of banned Naxal outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), including its absconding chief Dinesh Gope, in a terror financing case, officials said on Tuesday.

PLFI cadres arrested by the agency are Vinod Kumar, Chandrashekhar Kumar, Nand Kishor Mahto, Mohan Kumar, Sumant Kumar, Nandlal Swarnkar, Chandra Shekhar Singh, Arun Gope, Jitender Kumar and Navinbhai Jayantibhai Patel.

Dinesh Gope is absconding but has been named as an accused in the charge sheet, the officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has slapped charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion, forgery, and stringent provisions of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the accused.

The accused have been charged with raising funds through extortion and converting them into legitimate money by routing them through banking channels and shell companies in the name of close associates and family members of Dinesh, who remains absconding, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The Jharkhand police had started the investigation into the matter on November 11, 2016, when Rs 25 lakh were allegedly recovered from PLFI cadres, the NIA said.

They were going to deposit the banned currency in the bank account of a petrol pump post-demonetisation, it said. The NIA took over the investigation on January 19, 2018.

The agency has alleged that the PLFI extorted money from businessmen in Jharkhand and invested the money in shell companies of Dinesh's relatives and associates using 'hawala' operators to legitimise the funds.

The NIA had unearthed two dozen bank accounts in the names of Dinesh's associates and relatives with transactions worth Rs 2.5 crore, the spokesperson said.

The agency carried out searches in Jharkhand, West Bengal and New Delhi which led to the recovery of cash worth Rs 42.79 lakh, laptops, mobile phones and incriminating documents relating to extortion and investment in properties, he said.

The agency has also attached properties worth Rs 70 lakh, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram