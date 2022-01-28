NIA Files Chargesheet Against 8 Terrorists in ISIS-Kerala Module Case

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against eight alleged ISIS terrorists for their involvement in radicalising, recruiting, organising terror funds and grooming gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to join the global terrorist organisation, an official said on Friday. Deepthi Marla, Mohammad Waqar Lone, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat have been named in the chargesheet, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The NIA registered the case in March last year over terrorist activities of an accused, Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, and his associates, who were running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent jihadist ideology of the ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members for the ISIS module, the official said. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three accused in the case in September last year.

All the eight accused chargesheeted on Friday are affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation ISIS and were involved in radicalising, recruiting, organising terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to perform Hijrat' (migration) to ISIS-controlled territory for joining ISIS, the official said, adding further investigation in the case continues.

