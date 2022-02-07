NIA Files FIR Against Dawood, Shakeel, Says D-Company Linked to Incidents of Communal Violence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a case against six from the Dawood gang, including Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel.

The move comes after Dawood was designated a global terrorist for smuggling of arms, running drug syndicates and other anti-national activities

In its first information report (FIR), the NIA has claimed that the gang was working in collaboration with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and al Qaeeda.

The FIR stated that after leaving India, Dawood has been running his network through Shakeel, Javed Chikna, Iqbal Mirchi and others.

The NIA stated that they are running sleeper cells and attacking eminent personalities, politicians and businessmen.

They are involved in activities that could lead to communal violence in the country.

The NIA filed the FIR under sections of 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 17,18,20, 21, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A source from the D-Company said, “All allegations are baseless and we completely deny them. The Indian agencies have been doing this for a while. They have not been able to prove anything.”

