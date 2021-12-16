NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against 3 KLF Terrorists

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against three Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorists in connection with the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, an official said. The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Navpreet Singh and Harbhinder Singh of Tarn Taran and Gurwinder Singh of Gurdaspur, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the killing of Comrade Sandhu at his residence-cum-school in Tarn Taran’s Bhikhiwind in October last year, the NIA official said. The NIA had re-registered the case in January and a charge sheet was earlier filed against eight accused.

The three terrorists against whom the charge sheet was filed on Thursday were involved in conducting reconnaissance of the target and organising logistics and shelter for the shooters, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation against foreign-based Khalistani entities continues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.