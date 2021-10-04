NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet against 2 with Pak Terror Links Sent to Wage War against India

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NIA’s Jammu court against two accused, identified as Shaid Naveed and Zafar Iqbal, who have been booked under various laws including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, apart from sections of the Indian Penal Code. The agency says the duo were sent by their Pakistan-based handlers to wage war against India.

“The case was initially registered as FIR No. 292 /2020 dated 27.12.2020 u/s 16/18/20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 121-A/122/295-A of IPC at Police Station Mendhar of Poonch District. The accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based handlers of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terror activities and to wage war against the Indian State," the NIA said.

The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, which claims to be fighting for “liberation of Kashmir" and has been involved in a series of terror acts, was banned by the Indian government in 2019.

The accused were tasked with smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc, into the Indian territory, the chargesheet says. “During the course of investigation, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flags, posters and other incriminating material belonging to terror outfit TuM were recovered," it says.

The first chargesheet was filed against seven accused in June 2021.

The NIA’s investigation has further revealed that Zafar Iqbal alias Shamsheer based in Pakistan had sent funds through his associate Shaid Naveed who was then based in Kuwait. These funds were further sent to Poonch for the purpose of carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

