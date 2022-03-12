NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against J&K Youths for Conspiracy against India

The National Investigation Agency filed a supplementary chargesheet against Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, who have been accused of hatching a conspiracy against India and radicalise the Muslim youth.

Both are residents of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and have been booked under sections 120B, 124A, 153A of IPC and Section 18, 38, 39 of UAPA, 1967.

The case was registered against cyber entity Qasim Khurasani and his associates. Parvaiz is a key ISIS operative and a close associate of Umar Nisar and was also associated with Afghanistan-Pakistan-based ISIS operatives. Besides, he was involved in on-ground recruitment for ISIS.

After Nisar’s arrest, he was appointed as head of ISIS activities in India and was handling media as well as ground activities of ISIS.

He was actively involved in the dissemination of ISIS propaganda materials through various online platforms.

On the other hand, Sofi was also a close associate of previously charge-sheeted accused Umar Nisar and Jufri Jawhar Damudi. He was involved in content editing and poster creation for ISIS propaganda magazine ‘VOH’.

Advertisement

He has also carried out recee of Hindu temples, Government buildings, Police Station etc. so that in future, these places could be destroyed through petrol bombs or by other means.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.