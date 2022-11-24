CHANGE LANGUAGE
NIA Gets 10 Day Custody of Lawrence Bishnoi in Gangsters Terror Links Case; Agency Says Moose Wala Murder May Have Links
NIA Gets 10 Day Custody of Lawrence Bishnoi in Gangsters Terror Links Case; Agency Says Moose Wala Murder May Have Links

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 10:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was granted custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for 10 days.(Photo: News18 Hindi)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was granted custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for 10 days.(Photo: News18 Hindi)

The NIA told the court that they required his custody in the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was granted custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for 10 days by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

The NIA told the court that they required his custody in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder probe.

When asked by the court what the locus of the agency was with the Moose Wala case, the NIA said, “material is coming in from Pakistan, people like Moose Wala are targets. Investigation on the larger aspect is being carried out. Links are being searched."

The NIA had initially sought 12-day custody of Bishnoi.

This is a developing story. More details to follow

first published:November 24, 2022, 10:31 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 10:35 IST