NIA Has over 94% Conviction Rate in Terror Financing Cases, Home Ministry Tells Parliament

While terror financing is becoming a major matter of concern for the government, the ministry of home affairs has stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has a 94.11% conviction rate in such cases.

While sharing the data in Parliament, the ministry said, “Since its inception, the National Investigation Agency has registered 103 cases of terror financing, in which 786 accused have been arrested. Charge sheets have been filed in 92 cases against 865 accused persons. Conviction has been secured in 16 cases, whereby 97 accused persons have been convicted. The conviction rate in terror financing cases investigated by the NIA is 94.11%."

The MHA also said that the requirements of manpower and infrastructure for the agency are reviewed from time to time and steps are taken to enhance the capacity of the NIA so that it is able to carry out its mandate effectively. “The NIA, with its headquarters at New Delhi, has 18 branch offices in the country. Of them, 10 branch offices at Chandigarh, Ranchi, Imphal, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar along with 481 additional posts have been created since July 2019," said the ministry. “Besides, on the basis of requirements projected by the NIA, the government also sanctions, from time to time, the posts of specialists including, legal, scientific, information technology experts, etc."

Last month, the agency carried out searches at multiple locations in Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha in a case of Maoist terror funding.

“The case pertains to a network of terror financing being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and OGWs in the Magadh region of Bihar. In furtherance of their sinister motive, attempts are being made to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunitions and recruitment of new cadres in liaison with incarcerated Naxals, over ground workers (OGWs) in various jails in order to revive and strengthen Naxal activities in this region," the NIA said.

